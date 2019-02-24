Dennis Lynn Ramsey of Savoy, Texas passed away on February 20, 2019 at the age of 66. He was born on February 29, 1952 to Ralph L. Ramsey and Minnie Catherine (Yeary) Ramsey in Bells, Texas. Dennis was a loving husband, father and papa. He was a 'family man' supporting all of his kids and grandkids activities from sports to livestock shows.

Dennis and his wife Shirley thoroughly enjoyed going to Branson to see the shows, and it was a special treat to take some grandchildren along.

Dennis was a skilled welder, but held many construction related jobs through the years. A man of honesty and integrity who valued hard work and who loved his work.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Shirley Ramsey of Savoy, Texas; daughter Amber Little and husband Bryan of Bells, Texas; daughter, Kellie Herod and husband Cody of Bells, Texas; grandchildren, Kailey, Britt, Jaycee and Abby; great-grand son, Christian; mother, Catherine Ramsey; brother Darrel Ramsey and wife Jenna of Collinsville, Texas; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends and church family.

He was preceded in death by his father Ralph Ramsey and his grandparents Roscoe and Jessie Yeary and Virgil and Sinda Ramsey.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church Savoy, 207 S. Ashford St. Savoy, Texas. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Bells, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening at Mullican-Little Funeral Home, 754 State Hwy 56 East, Bells, Texas 75414. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary