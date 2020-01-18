|
Dennis Russell Hammock, 57, of Bonham, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at Medical City Dallas Hospital, Dallas, TX.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, January 22, at 10:00AM at Valley Creek Baptist Church, 3615 FM 896, Leonard, TX 75452 with Pastors Todd Peavy, Art Treherne and David Hawkins officiating.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21 from 6-8PM at Valley Creek Baptist Church, Leonard.
Following cremation, the remains will be buried in the Leonard Cemetery, Leonard.
Survivors are his mother, Lou Hammock, Leonard; Sisters Tammy Hood, Derby, Kansas, Tina Clark, Bonham.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 18, 2020