Dennis DuWayne Scott, 65. entered into eternal life Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his home in Denison.
Dennis was born May 22, 1954 in Denison, Texas the son of Harold and Gladys (Snow) Scott. He married the love of his life, Connie Taylor, November 1, 1996 in Denison, Texas. After 33 years, Dennis retired from Denison Industries. He enjoyed being outdoors, working on home projects and giving the best advice to others. Dennis loved God, his family and was a dire hard Cowboys fanatic! He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dennis leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Connie Scott of Denison, TX; children, Samantha Scott of Pottsboro, TX and her children, Jayden and Alexander; James Worley and wife, Sonya of Whitesboro, TX; and their children, Claire, Ethan, Ali and Ava; Stephanie Sutton of Sherman, TX and her son, Jeffrey; siblings, Pam Scott of WI; David Scott and wife, Donna of Denison, TX; and Retha Lewis and husband, Mike of Colbert, OK. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Jason Scott and brother, Jeff Scott.
Family and friends will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home. The family request you show your support for his favorite team by wearing the Dallas Cowboys colors.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020