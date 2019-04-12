BONHAM - Denton Jones went to be with our Heavenly Father on April 9, 2019. He was a devoted husband, loving dad, PawPaw, brother, uncle and teacher.

Denton was born to Johnnie and Otha Jones on August 2, 1931 in Roxton, Texas. Denton graduated from Roxton High School and received Bachelor's ('52) and Master's ('57) degrees from East Texas State University. He served in the US Army from 1952-1954, some of which time was spent as a medic and message runner in the Korea War.

Denton married the love of his life, Jocelyn on June 24, 1956. He spent 3 years in the Roxton ISD as principal, teacher of Social Studies, typing and bookkeeping. He also coached football, basketball (boys and girls) and track, and in his spare time he drove a school bus. Denton & Jo made their home in Bonham, where he taught in Bonham ISD from 1959 to 1992. He was an active member of First Baptist Church, the Civitan Club, the Texas State Teacher's Association and a volunteered at Fort Inglish.

Denton is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joceyln, daughter DeLisa (and Bill) Catalane of Sherman, son Bill (and Solinda) Jones of Carrollton, five grandchildren, Kandace Catalane, Kristen Cata lane, Klint Catalane, Rachel Jones and Lauren Jones, and two great grandchildren, Kylee and Cameron. Denton was preceded in death by his parents and sister Martha Quisenberry.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at First Baptist Church of Bonham, followed by a burial in Roxton, There will be a time for visitation just prior to the funeral at 1 p.m., also at First Baptist Church of Bonham.

To convey condolences or sign an online registry, please visit www.coopersorrells.com Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary