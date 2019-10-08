|
Derek VonTorne, 56, of Sherman, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Meadow Brook Care Facility in Van Alstyne.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at American Funeral Service Chapel in Denison. Reverend Steve Snodgrass will officiate. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
He is survived by his parents, Jeanetta and Les Heppel of Sherman; sons, Eli VonTorne of Ft.Worth, Bryan Hope of Harrisburg; sisters, Miki Merelli of Pottsboro, Lisa Henneman of Lewisville, Ruth Heppel Werner of Augusta, KA; brother, Dirk Heppel of Celina; and two grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019