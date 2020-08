Or Copy this URL to Share

Derik Jon Albertson, age 57, of Dallas, TX passed away at the Texas Information Bureau, Denison, TX on Friday, July 24, 2020. Derik was born on January 24, 1963 in Wichita Falls, TX to Roger David Albertson & Joan Christine Litshiem Albertson. Derik was a Real Estate Developer.

He is survived by several family members.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

