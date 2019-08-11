|
|
Deryl Jean Hunter Douglas Phillips passed away July 30, 2019 in Denison, TX at the age of 83.
Deryl was born February 16, 1936 in Van Alstyne, TX, the daughter of Raymond L. Hunter and Clotelle Gentry Hunter. She was a graduate of Van Alstyne High School and an honor graduate of East Texas State University, Commerce, TX.
She married Jackie Pearl Douglas in Van Alstyne, TX on September 2, 1955. They had 2 sons Neal Ray Douglas and Gary Lynn Douglas. Jackie Douglas preceded her in death on January 4, 1991.
She married David Wayne Phillips on May 21, 1993 in Eureka Springs, AR. The couple resided in Denison, TX.
She was an avid genealogist, working tirelessly to collect stories and pictures of her ancestors from Virginia, Kentucky, Alabama and Texas. Deryl was a member of the Martha Jefferson Randolph Chapter DAR of Sherman, TX.
Deryl was a retired accountant from Johnson and Johnson in Sherman, TX. Later, she was a realtor in Sherman, TX for many years.
She is survived by husband, David Phillips of Denison, TX; son, Neal Douglas and wife Renee of Sherman, TX; son, Gary Douglas and wife Anna of Sherman, TX; grandchildren, Delinda Douglas, Charles Douglas, Bryan Douglas, Myles Hunter Douglas, Sydney Douglas, and Skylar Douglas; seven great grandchildren; brother, Raymond 'Sonny' Hunter and wife Patsy of Allen, TX; stepdaughter, Billie Phillips Lumley and husband, Mike of Clarksville, OH; step grandchildren, Matt Durham, and Chris Durham; two step great grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Hospice of Grayson Co.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Van Alstyne Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019