Deryl Jean (Hunter Douglas) Phillips

Deryl Jean (Hunter Douglas) Phillips Obituary
DENISON - Deryl Jean Hunter Douglas Phillips , 83, died July 30, 2019 in Denison.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at the Van Alstyne Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 16 at Scoggins Funeral Home.
She is survived by husband, David Phillips of Denison, son, Neal Douglas of Sherman, son, Gary Douglas of Sherman, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond "Sonny" Hunter of Allen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Hospice of Grayson Co.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019
