Dewena (Phillips) Cates

Dewena (Phillips) Cates Obituary
Dewena Phillips Cates, age 59, of Yakima Washington, lost her year long fight to cancer April 11, 2019. Dewena was a graduate of Denison High School, she was preceded in death by her parents Howard (Dewey) Phillips and Sara Jean Phillips.
Her life had been devoted to others as a caregiver for 30 years in the Yakima area.
She is survived by children Amanda Phillips of Denison; Chris Cunningham of Yakima, WA; Kevin Cunningham of Yakima, WA; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and sister Serena Hempkins of Denison.
Dewena was cremated according to her wishes.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
