Dewey W. "Dude" Phillips, a proud veteran of the United States Army, and longtime resident of Caddo, Oklahoma passed from this life on August 1, 2020 at the age of 85.
A graveside service will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Gethsemane Cemetery in Caddo, Oklahoma with Bro. Tommy Green officiating.
Mr. Phillips is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
