Diana Delphin, born October 2, 1946, of Sherman, Texas passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on September 14, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Delia Delphin, granddaughter, Cailyn Strong, and stepsister, Joyce Stevens. She is survived by her husband, Edward Jesse (Jay) Delphin, her children, Edward Jesse (JJ) Delphin and wife Jonna of Pottsboro, TX, Gina Delphin-Yancey and husband Scott of Sherman, TX, Kenneth Delphin and wife Martha of Sherman, TX, Robert Delphin and wife Angel of Tom Bean, TX, William Delphin and wife Ashley of Sherman, TX, and Tina Delphin and husband Juan of Denison, TX, her sister Liz Rangel and husband Daniel of Sherman, TX, 22 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service for Diana will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas.
Full obituary can be found at fisherfh.com.
