DIANA DELPHIN
Diana Delphin, born October 2, 1946, of Sherman, Texas passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on September 14, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Delia Delphin, granddaughter, Cailyn Strong, and stepsister, Joyce Stevens. She is survived by her husband, Edward Jesse (Jay) Delphin, her children, Edward Jesse (JJ) Delphin and wife Jonna of Pottsboro, TX, Gina Delphin-Yancey and husband Scott of Sherman, TX, Kenneth Delphin and wife Martha of Sherman, TX, Robert Delphin and wife Angel of Tom Bean, TX, William Delphin and wife Ashley of Sherman, TX, and Tina Delphin and husband Juan of Denison, TX, her sister Liz Rangel and husband Daniel of Sherman, TX, 22 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service for Diana will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas.
Full obituary can be found at fisherfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
