Diana Delphin, age 73, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at her home in Sherman, Texas.

Diana is survived by her husband, Edward Jesse (Jay) Delphin, her children, Edward Jesse Delphin of Pottsboro, TX; Gina Delphin-Yancey of Sherman, TX, Kenneth Delphin of Sherman, TX, Robert Delphin of Tom Bean, TX, William Delphin of Sherman, TX, and Tina Delphin of Denison, TX, her sister Liz Rangel of Sherman, TX, 22 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A memorial service for Diana will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

