Diana Smith was born April 12,1945 in Vernon, TX to Oscar Andrew Smith & Ruby Pearl Blakney Smith. She left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father on her birthday and Easter, April 12, 2020 at the age of 75, even though every year on her birthday she swore she was turning 35. She was the youngest of twelve, six brothers and five sisters. From a very early age, Diana was known to everyone as "Pat" who was a close family friend. Pat graduated from Denison High School and then went to work for the Levi Factory. She met and later married Frank John Jacob on February 10, 1972. She then took on the role of housewife and soon mother when she had her two sons, Jason and later Ryan Jacob. Pat wasn't just a housewife, she worked hard alongside her husband, taking care of cattle, bailing hay and mending fences, anything to help maintain their 30 plus acres. Pat based her life around her family and looked forward to planning their annual family reunion where she loved getting together with all of her siblings and their families. Her sons grew up and Pat took to being "nana" to Jordan, Raegan, Madison, and Emilee. Pat loved the holidays and was known for putting up her Christmas tree, sometimes as early as Halloween, which the grandchildren loved. She was so much more than a wife, mother,and grandmother. She devoted her whole life to those that were closest to her. Our Nana never got tired of watching their tricks, hearing their songs or listening to their stories, even if it was for the hundredth time. As the granddaughters grew up and had babies of their own, while overcoming her own health obstacles, she was now "nana" to a third generation of all boys, Brantley, Mason, Carter, Weston, and Jackson. After long days of dialysis, she was always there to hand out a cookie, watch a trick, or hold a baby. Nana never was too tired or too sick for her babies.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Smitty, Jake, Jerry, Wayne, D.S, and a stillborn baby brother and sisters, Inez, Nina, and Jean, and her husband of 41 years, Frank Jacob. Pat is survived by her sons Ryan Jacob, Jason Jacob and wife Paige, her four granddaughters, Jordan Smith and husband Devin, Raegan King and husband Patrick, Madison and Emilee Jacob. Also her five great grandsons and her two sisters Gale Bigford and Kay Brooks and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 2pm at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Lifelong family friend, Phillip Watkins will be officiating. You can go by and sign the register at Waldo Funeral Home or online at waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 14, 2020