WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
the Chapel on the Hill at Cedarlawn Memorial Park
Diane G. Blankenship


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diane G. Blankenship Obituary
Sherman- Funeral services for Dianna G. Blankenship will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 2 in the Chapel on the Hill at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Rev. Ken Dacus will officiate. Mrs. Blankenship, 77, passed away Friday, March 29 in Sherman.
Dianna was born April 6, 1941 in Ashland, Kentucky to the late Frank and Ida (Queen) Wilcox. On November 25, 1960, she married Ron Blankenship in Cattlettsburg, KY. They were married 46 years when Ron passed away in 2006. Dianna was a devoted and loving wife and mother. In 2003 she moved to Texas to be near her son and grandson. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
Mrs. Blankenship is survived by one son, Ronnie Blankenship of Sherman; one grandson, Devin Blankenship of Sherman; and one brother, Bob Wilcox of Flatwoods, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers, and one sister.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019
