|
|
WEST MONROE, Louisiana - Graveside services for Diana Kay Sebren will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 11 at the Van Alstyne Cemetery. Rev. Earl Dobbins will officiate with services under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home. Mrs. Sebren, 74, passed away Thursday, March 7 at her home in West Monroe.
Kay was born October 6, 1944 in Sherman to Billy and Wilda Ray (Enloe) Dobbins. She graduated from Howe High School and worked several years as an assembler at General Motors.
She is survived by her significant other Billy Ray Fenn, mother Wilda Ray Chastain, sister Carol Ann Ludlam, brothers Gary Frank and Angie Dobbins, Earl Curtis Dobbins, sons Randall Lynn Hamons, Alan Wade Hamons, three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Billy Dobbins, husband Johnny Blanton, son Damon Wayne Higginbotham, brothers Billy Ray Dobbins, Jeffery Dobbins, and grandson Kyle Hamons.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019