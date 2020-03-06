Home

Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Allison Cemetery
Gordonville, TX
View Map

DIANNA BETH (DUTTON) BAKER


1955 - 2020
DIANNA BETH (DUTTON) BAKER Obituary
Graveside services for DiAnna Beth Dutton Baker, 64, of Sadler, will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Allison Cemetery in Gordonville, Texas. Pastor Leland Samuelson will officiate. The family will greet friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
DiAnna was born on June 17, 1955 in Pottsboro, Texas to Ead and Viola Dutton. She was the second youngest of 9 children. She was raised in Pottsboro and attended Pottsboro schools. She graduated and worked for Oscar Mayer for many years. She and her husband, Greg "Cornbread" Baker, met in Sherman and married in Galveston. They had 2 children, Joshua Edward and Deni Jo. She and Cornbread travelled all over the country until settling in Sadler, Texas. After her husband passed in 2007, DiAnna raised her 2 children as a single mom and ensured they never went without. One of her proudest moments as a mom was watching her children graduate Sadler High School.
DiAnna loved her garden. She could grow anything and was proud to provide home grown nourishment for her family and her friends. She also loved all animals, including cats, dogs, raccoons, and a white tailed deer that she bottle fed until it was big enough to live on its own. Her most recent companion is a German Shepherd named Sheba whom she loved like her own.
DiAnna was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and 3 brothers: Lonnie Edward Dutton, Don Dutton, and Bobby Lee Dutton. She is survived by a son, Joshua Baker; daughter Deni Jo Baker; 3 step-daughters: Casie Lovelace, Stefane Carpenter, and Amy Dawn; 3 brothers: Stanley Dutton, Larry Dutton, and Robert Dutton; 2 sisters: Joyce Dutton and Ruby Teel; many nieces and nephews.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 6, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
