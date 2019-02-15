|
A Celebration of Life for Ms. Dianna Marie Anderson Cook, 57, of Sherman, will be held at 11:00 am Saturday February 16, at Harmony Baptist Church in Sherman. Pastor Clifton Eaton will officiate and Reverend Dwight Thomas, Eulogist. Dianna Marie Cook, was born in Whitewright, Texas on April 29th, 1961 to parents, Donald Ray Anderson and Ada Mask. She was a graduate of Sherman High School, and received her associates degree from Santa Clara College in San Jose California. Dianna worked for Texas Instruments for several years, and later made a career as a caregiver. On Monday February 11th Dianna entered into eternal life from Wilson N Jones hospital. She is survived by her children; LaChantia Anderson, Raishaun Anderson and Rashequa Haddock, parents; Billy and Ada Hudson of Sherman, Texas, siblings Kaye Anderson, Pete Anderson( Lelsie), Tammy Green (Kym Lewis), Jeffrey Anderson, Tiniya Martin (Karl); nine grandchildren and of host of relatives and friends. The Cook family is under the Personal Care of The Cravens Funeral Home, (903) 893-6110. Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 15, 2019