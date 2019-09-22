Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Durant, TX
Dicy Marie (Pender) Morrow

Dicy Marie (Pender) Morrow Obituary
Dicy Marie Pender Morrow, age 91, died Friday at Brookedale Assisted Living in Durant, Oklahoma.
Mrs. Morrow is survived by two sons, Dr. Jack W. Morrow of Fort Worth and Joe Pender Morrow of Willow Park, daughter, Marie Annette Armstrong of Durant; 7 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Pender of Pensacola, Florida. A funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church in Durant. Garry McNeill will officiate. Family visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made in Marie's name to , , or First Baptist Church of Durant.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019
