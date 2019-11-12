|
Dillard Graham was born in Fannin County near Lamasco, Tx. to his parents Madison Graham and Sarah McConnell Graham. Dillard was the last surviving sibling of his three brothers and three sisters. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1942-1945 achieving the rank of Staff Seargeant and was stationed in the Philippines. He married Callie Mae Cooksey in 1949 in Paris, Tx. and they made their home in Dallas, Tx. and raised their three children, Nila, Nolan and Neal. Mr Graham retired from Proctor & Gamble Company in 1985 after 34 years of employment. Dillard and Callie enjoyed 32 years together. After her passing he married Novelle Talley in 1982 and Hazel Bateman in 2003. Mr Graham was a member of Northside Church of Christ in Bonham, Tx. He enjoyed traveling on summer vacations and especially to Estes Park, Colorado. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing his guitar and fiddle in jamming groups at various bluegrass music festivals in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas as well as playing dominoes and 42. Dillard is survived by his daughter, Nila Manning; his two sons, Nolan Graham and Neal Graham; a grand daughter, Kristi Galliers; and a grandson, Nathaneal Graham; as well as two great-granddaughters, Lexi and Ava Galliers; a step-daughter, Zarine Strain; and two step-sons, Cecil and Rickey Farris. Mr Graham's celebration of life will be conducted by his close friend and neighbor, John Salem at Wildhorse Creek Cowboy Church and Camp in Lamasco, Tx. at 1 p.m. on Saturday November 16, 2019. Internment of his ashes next to his beloved Callie will follow the memorial service at 3 p.m. at Carson Cemetery north of Ector, Tx. If desired, memorials in Dillard Graham's honor can be sent to Fannin County Children's Center, 112 W. 5th St., Bonham, TX 75418
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019