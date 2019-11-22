Home

Dinise Birdow Obituary
Dinise Melvon Birdow, 39, of Hutchins, TX, died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Methodist Dallas Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church in Mesquite.
She is survived by her father, Dennis Ray Davis; daughters, Brenshawnda Traylor, Makenze Williams, and Ashley Johnson of Mesquite, Rashawnda Carter of Mesquite, Maryetta Daniels-Lusk of Dallas, Tamra Rice of Anna, Tosca Austin of Okla., Shay Briscoe of Sherman, Genice Genry of Denton, and Rosalyn Davis of Anna; brothers, Tommy Johnson of Sherman, Shawn Davis of McKinney, Dennis Davis of Colbert, Okla., and Quentin Waddles of Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 22, 2019
