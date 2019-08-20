|
|
Dixie Carolee Foster, 86 went to the Lord's loving arms on Monday, August 19, 2019. Being a Christian and loving the Lord, she goes in peace knowing she was loved here and will be loved in heaven. Dixie was born on August 15 th , 1933, to Harry Boone Brewer and Lillian Gladys McIntosh in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
Dixie moved with her family to Denison in May 1945 when her father was transferred with the MKT Railroad. She graduated from Denison High School in 1951 and began working at the Denison Public Library on November 24, 1952. She dedicated nearly 60 years as a Reference Librarian, which took on more than the title; she taught so many the love of reading and researching. Her legacy will never be fully known by all the acts of kindness she bestowed on so many of our Denison folks.
Dixie was a true pioneer in how we teach and learn, how we love, and how we live our lives to the fullest. She was ahead of her time in her values of life. Dixie was a go-getter, a leader and a great source of friendship and love. Non-boastful and humble, never knowing the effect she had on so many, Dixie leaves behind a great legacy in all the people whose lives she touched.
Honored for setting the exemplary standard for commitment to public service, the City of Denison created the Dixie Foster Lifetime Achievement Award, bestowed upon those who live up to Dixie's life-long commitment to public service. She, like award winners after her, are applauded for the steadfastness and work ethic, always dedicated to improving the education and well-being of her community of Denison, Texas. Dixie will be remembered, too, of her commitment to her church family at Parkside Baptist Church, and for her loving kindness working with children- as the Sunday School teacher for three-year-olds, pre-school choir teacher, and Cubbies Missions Group- where she taught a generation of children the Bible and Jesus' love.
How many children will recall one of their first memories of this lovely woman? How fortunate for them.
They say it takes a village to raise a child. Truth is it takes one person, like Dixie Carolee Foster, to raise an entire village of children. Anyone who needed her care, her soft, gentle ways and yet her strong value of life, she was there for them and she taught them this with a solid understanding of what it means to be loved.
So many, far too many to mention, will feel the loss of Dixie, including her daughter, Kelli Foster; and her surrogate grandchildren, Patrick Dyer and Deanna Dyer; her brother, Richard Brewer and wife Ellen; nephews, Mark and Jay and niece Christi; as well as her extended daughters-in-love, Kristina Booker, Elaine Cloninger, and Elaine Weinheimer.
Dixie Carolee Foster "Rest In Peace" our Sweet Dixie.
Visual remembrance will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 21 st in the Eisenhower Room of the Denison Public Library. Gerryd Wallace of Guardian Hospice will be officiating the services on Thursday, August 22 nd , 10 a.m. at Johnson Moore
Funeral Home. Dixie will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Denison Public Library at 300 W. Gandy Street, Denison, Texas 75020. The family would like to express their appreciation to Nanaw's Place Denison for their excellent care and Guardian Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered to www.johnsonmoorefuneral.net
Published in The Herald Democrat from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019