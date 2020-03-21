|
|
Dixie Knox moved to her Heavenly home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was 84 years old, born November 25, 1935 in Denison, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Lee Knox; her parents Milton Parker Taul, Jr. and Jewel Lee Taul; brothers Milton Leon Taul and Olan Edward Taul.
Dixie enjoyed and cherished her family more than anything else in life. She was a loving wife and mother. She was always very excited when her family or friends would visit over the years. She loved to cook for family and friends and found great enjoyment in sharing meals with them. What she really enjoyed and loved more than the food though was being together.
She is survived by her sons Mark Knox and wife Sherma of Mansfield, TX; Phillip Knox and wife Susan of Marietta, OK; Paul Knox of Greenville, TX; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving siblings are: James Taul and wife Marlene of Denison, TX; Glen Taul and wife Marty of Derby, KS; June Sloan and husband Ron of Glen Rose, TX.
A graveside service for the family will be at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, TX. The day and time to be determined.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 21, 2020