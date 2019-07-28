|
DENISON- Dock Lee Buckaloo Coats, 74 died Thursday at Homestead of Denison, Texas.
The graveside services for Dock Lee Buckaloo Coats will be Monday at 10 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Cheryl Murphy at Cedarlawn Memorial Park, Sherman.
Dock is survived by his children, Dock Lee Coats Jr., Johnathon Coats, Richard Hosford, Sandra Coats, Patti Coats-Girdner, 11 grandchildren, and 20 great-grand-children.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 28, 2019