Doll Lenderman Watson, 95, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Renaissance in Sherman, Texas.
Mrs. Watson is survived by her daughter, Linda Barker of Riva, Maryland; and extended family and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Denison with Father Donald Perschall officiating.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020