Doll Watson Obituary
Doll Lenderman Watson, 95, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Renaissance in Sherman, Texas.

Mrs. Watson is survived by her daughter, Linda Barker of Riva, Maryland; and extended family and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Denison with Father Donald Perschall officiating.

Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020
