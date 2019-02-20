Graveside services for Dollie Ann Lunsford, 85, of Whitesboro, Texas will be held 2 p.m Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, officiated by Pastor Will Klinke of Mesquite. There will be a time of visitation for friends and family on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.

Mrs. Lunsford passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Whitesboro Health and Rehab.

Dollie was born on August 17, 1933 to John Henry and Ida Bell Rodgers. She married JC Lunsford on August 27, 1950 and together they raised four sons. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Denison and Sherman.

She worked for and retired from Smith Systems. She loved her family and loved taking care of them.

She is survived by her son Gary Lunsford and wif, Chris of Whitesboro; son Michael Lunsford of Huffman, TX.; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grand children; two sisters Edna Mae and Bernice as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Lunsford, Austin Lunsford, Corey Toney, Allen Lunsford, Denny Parsons, D.J. Toney, and Mark Montgomery.

Dollie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ida Bell Rodgers, husband, JC Lunsford, and two sons, Jackie Lunsford and Mark Lunsford.

Dollie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ida Bell Rodgers, husband, JC Lunsford, and two sons, Jackie Lunsford and Mark Lunsford.