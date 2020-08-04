On July 28, 2020, Don Hays, loving father, passed away at the age of 86.
Don was born on December 31, 1933 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas to Iona and Roger Hays. After spending his youth helping on the farm of his beloved grandfather Sam Hays, Don moved to Austin and graduated from Austin High in 1951. He enlisted in the Air Force and served in several places including Labrador. After an honorable discharge, he enrolled at the University of Texas. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from UT in 1959 and received his law degree from the University of Texas in 1961.
In 1959, he married the first love of his life, Sue Trigg Hays and they had two children, Sharla and Blake. Don was devoted to his family as well as his career.
Upon graduation from law school, Don began practice as an assistant DA in Snyder, Texas. Soon after, in 1963, he moved to Dallas where he took a job with Braniff Airlines, eventually rising to the position of Corporate Vice-President. After leaving Braniff in 1980, and after a short stint in Florida, he and Sue settled in Sherman, Texas and he became a labor arbitrator. He worked as an arbitrator up until a couple of months before his death. Over the years, he issued over 2800 private and public sector awards. Among other honors, he was admitted to the National Academy of Arbitrators in 1991 and was selected as a permanent arbitrator for multiple agencies across multiple industries.
After the death of his wife Sue in 1995, Don later married the second love of his life, Bobbie Brown Hays in 2000. Bobbie passed away in 2018.
Don was a longtime member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and Covenant Presbyterian church in Sherman. Despite suffering the loss of two wives whom he loved dearly, he continued to embrace his faith and believed in the power of prayer.
Don will be remembered for his incredible work ethic, his culinary skills, his sense of humor and his passion for Longhorns football. He was also defined by his love for his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Sue and his second wife, Bobbie. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sharla and David Myers and their children, Hays and Jason Myers, and by his son and daughter-in-law, Blake and Aileen Hays and their children, Tri and Joshua Hays. He is also survived by his stepson and daughter-in-law, Joe and Megan Brown and their children, Olivia and Molly Brown, his stepson and daughter-in-law, Jim and Raegan Brown and their children, Caroline and Owen Brown, his stepdaughter, Susan Brown, and many devoted friends.
The funeral will be a private graveside service for family members only.
The family would like to express appreciation to the dedicated medical professionals who took care of him in the last months of his life and gave him comfort and peace.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Neighborhood Longhorns Program https://diversity.utexas.edu/neighborhoodlonghorns/about/
or to the charity of your choice
. The register book can be signed online at waldo funeral home.com.