Don W. Dube, 63, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. A memorial service will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel, with a reception following in the Live Oak Room.

Don was a loving man, devoted to his family and friends. He graduated from Sherman High School and Grayson College with an Associates in Communication. After spending several years in retail management, he finally landed his dream job at Martin Sprocket and Gear, where he spent his last twenty years in sales and estimating. He enjoyed playing guitar, listening to classic rock, reading, walking his dog, and yelling at the Dallas Cowboys. He also achieved Eagle Scout.

Those who knew Don remember him as kind, loving, giving, and altruistic.

He is survived by his loving wife of twenty one years, Denise Marie Dube; mother, Alta Gene Dube; brother, Gleen and wife Gloria; sister, Vickie and husband Edward Seames; daughter, Lindsay and husband Justin Johnson; son, Kevin and wife Coye Dube; step-son, Brian David; grandchildren, Corynne, Easton, and River; Published in The Herald Democrat on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary