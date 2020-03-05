|
Graveside Services for Don Haynes, age 79, of Bonham, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Willow Wild Cemetery under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Pastor Tim Hearn of the First Baptist Church in Wolfe City, Texas will officiate. Don passed away early Monday morning, March 2, 2020 at the Bonham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bonham, Texas.
Don was born on December 25, 1940 in Texarkana, Texas, the son of Jack Duncan Haynes and Gladys Petty Haynes. He attended Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas where he earned his Bachelor's degree. Don worked for Phillips 66 in Houston prior to moving to Bonham, 50 years to the day of his death, on March 2, 1970 when he purchased the Phillips 66 Distributorship. He later worked as the manufacturer's representative at Southwest Pump and other petroleum equipment companies. Don married his best friend, Edwina Hardy, on February 20, 1976 at the First Baptist Church in Bonham, Texas. Together they raised four wonderful children. They were married for 44 years before his passing.
In 2000, Don opened The Warehouse pack and mail store in Bonham, Texas. He was the owner until 2004 when he sold it and retired to his yard. He enjoyed gardening and ranching. Don liked to do handyman projects around the house. When a project came his way, he'd grab his tools and tackled it. He was a homebody; he would often sit studying his Bible. Don dearly adored listening to sermons every night at his computer at home. He was a loving father and husband, and a devoted man of God; he will be greatly missed. Don is preceded in death by his parents.
Don is survived by his wife, Edwina Haynes of Bonham, Texas; daughters, Debbie Medlin of Greenville, Texas and Ashley Conner and husband Brian of Murphy, Texas; sons, Jeff Haynes of Dallas, Texas and Derek Partridge and wife Lara of Wolfe City, Texas; grandchildren, Zachary Lester and wife Lauren, Michael Lester and wife Ashley, Will Partridge, Reese Partridge, Brandon Conner, and Reagan Conner; great grandchildren, Caitlin Lester and Nora Lester; a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Conner, Brian Conner, Michael Lester, Zachary Lester, Derek Partridge, and Will Partridge.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020