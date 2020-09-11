1/
DON L. PAYNE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don L. Payne, a veteran of the Oklahoma National Guard, and resident of Durant, Oklahoma passed from this life and joined his beloved Geneva on September 9, 2020 at the age of 81. Family hour will be from 1-2:00 PM on Saturday September 12, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma. A memorial service in honor of his memory will be after the visitation at 2:00 PM.
Mr. Payne is survived by his son, Kenneth Payne of Sterling, Kansas, daughter, Donna Jean Henry of West Columbia, Texas, step-son, Jeff Thompson of Cypress, Texas, and his cherished eight grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved