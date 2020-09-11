Don L. Payne, a veteran of the Oklahoma National Guard, and resident of Durant, Oklahoma passed from this life and joined his beloved Geneva on September 9, 2020 at the age of 81. Family hour will be from 1-2:00 PM on Saturday September 12, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma. A memorial service in honor of his memory will be after the visitation at 2:00 PM.

Mr. Payne is survived by his son, Kenneth Payne of Sterling, Kansas, daughter, Donna Jean Henry of West Columbia, Texas, step-son, Jeff Thompson of Cypress, Texas, and his cherished eight grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.

