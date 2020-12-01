1/1
DON L. PHILLIPS
1947 - 2020
Long-time Bonham resident Don L. Phillips passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2020 at Baylor Hospital, Dallas. He was 73. Don was born to Gilbert Mayes Phillips and Mayrene Eubanks Phillips October 20, 1947 at Kermit, Texas.
The family lived in Kermit, Texas until the end of Don's sixth-grade year, when Gilbert and Mayrene decided to return home to Fannin County. Throughout junior high and high school, Don played sports and participated in many school clubs and organizations. Don and his friends, Mackie Morris and Mike Adams, formed a band where Don played the Bass guitar but was never allowed to sing. During the summers Don worked as a lifeguard at Bonham State Park and also worked for his father at the Phillips Construction Co. During the fall and winter when Don wasn't taking care of the family's cattle, Don loved to ride horses and hunt with his friends Brooks Griffin, Joe Todd and Jerry Harris.
After high school Don attended East Texas State university, where he answered the call from Uncle Sam and served his country in the Navy. Don was a corpsman in Vietnam.
When Don returned from the Vietnam War, he enrolled at Grayson County College and also worked as the school's athletic trainer. It was there, at Grayson County College, where Don met Danna Elaine Oelker, the love of his life. Don and Danna were married on Aug 7, 1971 and the couple moved to Bonham in 1972.
Don worked with his father at the Phillips Construction Co. and they also opened a sawmill, Hardwood Specialties Co, just north of Bonham. Don always played a very active role in his community; he was a communicant of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, where he served on the parish council. Don served as a Cubmaster of Pack 54 and Scoutmaster of Troop 52, Bonham, Texas. Don was a member of several local charitable organizations such as the Lions Club, the Fannin County Grand Jury, the Bonham Chamber of Commerce, and the Bonham Golf Club, where he served on the board of directors. Don volunteered as the athletic trainer for the Purple Warrior Football team for many seasons and he was a true Bonham Purple Warrior at heart.
Don left the business community to pursue his real love, nursing. Don received his RN degree from Grayson County College in 1986. He worked in emergency rooms of several area hospitals such as Wilson-Jones, the old TMC and Baylor. Don also served as house supervisor at North Texas Medical located in McKinney. Don's health care career developed further when the State of Texas hired him to conduct quality surveys of home health agencies. In 1999 Don was offered to take on the role of Director of Home Healthcare at Delmar Gardens, which was the largest privately-owned home healthcare company located at St. Louis, Missouri. Pursuing his new career, Don and Danna relocated to O'Fallon, Missouri in 2000. It was in the Show Me state where Don and Danna enjoyed 17 wonderful years full of new adventures. Don retired from Delmar Gardens in 2012. When Danna retired in 2017, they returned to Texas with their son and his family.
Don loved to cook for family and friends, especially on the grill and you'd better watch yourself and stay out of his way. Don loved golf and he was an avid golfer for many years. Don visited and played in numerous country clubs and often took golf-trips with his wife and friends. The Golf Channel was a constant background noise in his house, unless it was football season. His other favorite activities were reading and current events, which often elicited heart-felt comments.
Don was right at home on the porch of his newly built home, surrounded by his family and friends enjoying the sunset. He adored his grandchildren and loved to spend time with them often playing games on many a sleepover and his grandchildren loved these special occasions with their Gramp and Grandma.
Don L. Phillips, Sr. is survived by his wife, Danna of 49 years; their two sons Don L. Phillips, Jr of Calera, Oklahoma and Charles (Chuck) Phillips of Bells, Texas; his daughter-in-law, Timea (Timi) Phillips and three grandchildren: Lane Phillips of Lake Charles, Louisiana; Mayes Phillips and Mia Phillips both of Bells, Texas.
Funeral Services with military honors for Don will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Wise Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time, at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Bells, Texas.
The family kindly asks donations to be made to your local veteran's organizations.
Online guest register at www.wisefuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
Danna, Don, Jr. and Chuck,

I’m so sorry to hear about your loss. I’m heartbroken. Don and each of you have a wonderful place in my heart. I loved coming to your home in Bonham. You all treated me as family and I loved being with each of you.

My fondest memory would be when Don and Danna took me on the church canoe trip. We turned over but Don and Danna made sure I was Ok and told me they would always take of me.

Then on the way home Danna and I needed to go to the bathroom and Don told us to get our minds off of needing to go to bathroom and like most men, they never want to stop!! As we drove further, Danna said that the hay bails reminder her of toilet paper. We all started laughing so hard that I thought I was going to pee in my pants. I love my times with Don and Danna. You both treated me as your own child. I will never forget this trip and each of your love for me and my family!!

Sending my love and so sorry I can’t be at the service. You will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers.

Love you each so much!!
Nanette MacConnell Grizzle
Nanette MacConnell Grizzle
Friend
November 30, 2020
Today I celebrate Don,
I celebrate his love and light,
I celebrate his heart and soul
that’s in God’s Perfect House,
I celebrate the gift he was to you Danna,
and to all your precious family.
My deepest condolences to all.
Love forever, Fran Russo Kister
Fran Russo Kister
Friend
December 1, 2020
November 30, 2020
Rest in peace. May God bless you and your family. Tony
Tony Howard
Friend
November 30, 2020
Danna and family, Tim and I were totally taken back when we learned of Don’s passing. Our longtime friendship has been very dear to our hearts. May the Lord Bless you and your family during this tragic time and grant you Peace. Love, Tim and Doris Berry
Doris Berry
Friend
November 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Don's passing. I hadn't seen him in many years, but when we were in school, he was such a great guy. I will keep you all in my heart and prayers during this difficult time.
Mary Ann Adams (Jennings)
Classmate
November 30, 2020
My condolences to you all. I knew Don in Bonham High School. God Bless you all.
Ellis Merworth
Classmate
November 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. R.I.P :(
Katalin Schenk-Gulyas
Acquaintance
November 29, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Cheryl Youree
November 29, 2020
Although I haven’t seen Don in Years, I’ll always remember him as a Guy who cared about you and was there to help in any way possible. He was someone you could count on, he helped my Mom and Dad in the 90’s to get them up and going, for that I am so grateful to him. His Family should be proud of his accomplishments and ability to help others. You will be missed Don and Thank You.
Mike Shield
Classmate
November 28, 2020
Rip Don. Prayers for the family.
Mike and Eloise Sisk
Friend
November 28, 2020
Our deepest sympathy.
May there be comfort in knowing that someone so special will never be forgotten. Love you all~
Tom & Linda Reis
Friend
November 28, 2020
Danna- We are so sorry for the loss of Don. Prayers for you & your family during this difficult time.
Blessings, Butch & Debbie Baker
Debbie Baker
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joanetta Fields van Rijn
Friend
