Danna, Don, Jr. and Chuck,



I’m so sorry to hear about your loss. I’m heartbroken. Don and each of you have a wonderful place in my heart. I loved coming to your home in Bonham. You all treated me as family and I loved being with each of you.



My fondest memory would be when Don and Danna took me on the church canoe trip. We turned over but Don and Danna made sure I was Ok and told me they would always take of me.



Then on the way home Danna and I needed to go to the bathroom and Don told us to get our minds off of needing to go to bathroom and like most men, they never want to stop!! As we drove further, Danna said that the hay bails reminder her of toilet paper. We all started laughing so hard that I thought I was going to pee in my pants. I love my times with Don and Danna. You both treated me as your own child. I will never forget this trip and each of your love for me and my family!!



Sending my love and so sorry I can’t be at the service. You will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers.



Love you each so much!!

Nanette MacConnell Grizzle

