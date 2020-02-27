Home

DON RICHARD KLAUSER

DON RICHARD KLAUSER Obituary
Don Richard Klauser, 78, of Sherman, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 in Sherman.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at Dannel Funeral Home
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Michael Mattil of Grace Lutheran Church and Pastor John Kieschnick, officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery. Arrangements are by Dannel Funeral Home.
Don is survived by his spouse Jane Klauser of Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020
