Our beloved, Don Richard Klauser, 78, of Sherman, formerly Granbury, passed away February 25th, 2020. A wise, loving, faith-filled family man. He lived his life humbly, making us laugh with his jokes and caring for the ones he loved wholeheartedly.
The son of Don Lawrence and Wanoma (Phelps) Klauser, he was born on Dec. 31, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas. He attended high school/college at Concordia Lutheran in Austin, where he met his wife of 57 years, Jane (Pedersen) Klauser. He kept her picture (taken from the newspaper) in his wallet even before he met her.
Don was a self-employed businessman. In 1976 he moved to Granbury, Texas where he and his wife took ownership of the local Sears Catalog Store. They ran this business until 1993, where they then opened their own store, Hometown Appliance. In 1999, they moved to Sherman, where he owned an auto supply company called, Auto Polish of North Texas. He tapered off his customers until he finally fully retired in 2010.
Don was a natural leader. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Granbury. Served on leadership boards within the churches he attended. For 20 years, Don volunteered with the Granbury Fire Department and the Rescue Unit. He was captain of the Rescue Unit for 1 year, where he also received "The Man of the Year" award.
He also raised Longhorn cattle. He loved his longhorns, especially his beloved calf, named Star. We teased him saying he had a bigger picture of Star on his wall in his office, than he did his children.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and his dearest cousin David Gierhart of Boerne, TX.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years Jane (Pedersen) Klauser of Sherman; his children, Bob (Robin) Klauser, of Jefferson City, Tennessee, Becky (Dennis) Moore of Sand Lake, Michigan; his grandchildren, Teri, Brandon, Timothy, Kaitlyn and Kristi; great-grandchild Eleanor; brother, Lee Klauser of Greenville; his brothers-in-law, Jim (Sandy) Pedersen of Hawaii, Allen (Jane) Pedersen of Mansfield; many nieces and nephews; and his best amigo Jack (Judy) Thurman of San Antonio.
Services for Don will be held Monday, March 2nd at 10am at Grace Lutheran Church, 2411 Woodlake Rd, Denison TX.
Interment will follow the service at Friendship Cemetery with a luncheon immediately following at Grace.
Family will greet friends on Sunday, March 1st at Dannel Funeral home, 302 S Walnut St, Sherman TX from 4pm-6pm.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 28, 2020