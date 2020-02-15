|
|
Don W. "Bill" Bailey Jr., passed through Heaven's gates the afternoon of Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 95 years of age. He was born in Denison, Texas to Don William Sr. and Emma D. (Rice) Bailey on Monday, November 10, 1924. Bill married the love of his life, Mary Bailey, on August 15, 1948, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Denison. For almost 8 years, the newlyweds remained in Bill's hometown of 32 years and began their family. In 1956, after the birth of their first son, they moved and made Irving their forever home. Bill worked in the petroleum industry for 35 years for Humble Oil, then Exxon Oil Company in Sherman and Irving, Texas until his retirement in 1982. Being a man of great honor and integrity, Bill joined the United States Army, where he proudly served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre during WWII and later during the Korean War. Bill was a Mason for 60 years, his most recent affiliation being the Irving Masonic Lodge #1218, A.F. & A.M., a Shriner as well as a founding member of the Dallas Fort Worth Airport Ambassadors. Bill joined First United Methodist Church of Irving in 1984, and was an active member serving in many areas as well as being a member of the Wednesday Work Crew.
During his time of leisure, he enjoyed traveling, square dancing with the Swinging Squares and playing dominoes, especially 42. Bill is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Frances (Potts) Bailey, parents Don and Emma, one brother and 3 sisters. Left to cherish his memory are son COL (R) Don Wayne Bailey, U.S. Army and wife Mary; daughter Deborah Bailey Bellew and husband Jimmy; grandson Dr. Daniel Wayne Bailey, MAJ U.S. Army and wife Dr. Michelle Bailey, MAJ, U.S. Army; grandson Jonathan Wayne Bellew and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and loving friends. The family will receive friends between 6:00 and 8:00pm, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the Sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church, 211 W. Third Street in Irving. A funeral service will be held at 10:00am, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, this service will also be held at the church. A committal service with Full Military Honors will be held at 12:30pm the same day at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway in Dallas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 15, 2020