Don 'Granddaddy' Walker Lewis was born April 24, 1938, in Denison, to Frank Lewis and Idell Tally Lewis. He married Barbara Joy Whitten on May 29, 1959 in Colbert, Okla. They were married 51 years when she passed away in December, 2010. He passed away June 5, 2019 at his home in Trenton, surrounded by his family at 81 years of age.

Don was a life long machinist. He owned and operated several businesses and was the owner of Accurate Automatic Mfg in Wylie for the last 35 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Trenton.

Don LOVED children. He was a founding member of the ASA, Allen Sports Association. Kids and sports were his passion. He loved to coach girls softball, boys soccer, and peewee football. He was active with the youth of Allen and later, Trenton. Don with his family owned and operated several Shorthorns Cattle Ranch where he raised registered shorthorn cattle. He would travel with his family all over the United States for cattle shows and sales. If any kid needed help with an Ag project he was there to help. Children everywhere called him 'Granddaddy'. He dearly loved his family. He was loved and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by daughter, Tracie McCroan and husband Richard of Trenton; sons, Kyle Lewis and wife Jill of Trenton, Chris Lewis of Trenton; grandchildren, Ashley McCroan Lewis and husband Michael, Wade McCroan, Marquise Goodwin and wife Morgan, Garrett Lewis and wife Taylor, Tyler Lewis, Jordan Holly Lewis, and Julia Lewis Brown and husband Jake; great-grandchildren, Eisley Lewis, Clara Brown, and Whitten Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Lewis; granddaughter, Whitney Dawn McCroan; and brother, Bill Lewis.

Memorial Services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Trenton. Officiating the service will be Randy Lewis and J.R. Galbreth. He will be buried at Burns Cemetery at a private graveside service.

Arrangements are with Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright. Published in The Herald Democrat on June 7, 2019