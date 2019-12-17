|
Funeral services for Don Wallace Keene will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 20 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Aaron Crawford of Cornerstone Baptist Church will officiate. Mr. Keene's grandsons and great grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers. Mr. Keene, 81, passed away Saturday, December 14 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Don was born September 20, 1938 in Vernon, Texas to the late Samuel and Rosa (Key) Keene. He graduated from Sherman High School in 1957 and worked in construction in the Sherman area all his life. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and enjoyed square-dancing.
Mr. Keene is survived by three children, Kay Mutchler and her husband Norman, Billy Keene, and Donitta Evans and husband Wesley; seven grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Micki Dodd and husband Tommy and Barbara Ainsworth; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Homer and John; and two sisters, Betty Downes and Joan Long.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday at Waldo Funeral Home. They would like to extend their appreciation to doctors, nurses, and staff at Wilson N. Jones and the Homestead of Denison for the excellent care provided. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church or Share Ministries. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019