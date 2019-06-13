Don Wayne Dube, 63, formerly of Sherman, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his Fort Worth home.

Don was born March 2, 1956 in Sherman to Alfred and Gene Dube. He attended Sherman High School and Grayson County Junior College.

A man of many talents, his work life included managing retail stores Musicland, Kinney's Shoes, and Gordon's Jewelers. Most recently he worked for Martin Sprocket and Gear at their corporate offices in Arlington for 20 years.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Denise Tiberi Dube and his children Lindsay Johnson (Justin) of Fort Worth and Kevin Dube (Coye) of Grand Prairie from his previous marriage to Sharon Vance Boshart; and grandchildren Corynne Turner, Easton Johnson and River Dube. He is also survived by his stepson, Brian David of Los Angeles, CA.

Other survivors include his mother, Alta Gene Young Dube of Sherman, brother Glenn (Gloria) Dube of Sherman and sister Vickie (Ed) Seames of Durham, NC in addition to nieces Jeana Parsons (Achille, Ok) Stacy Bray (Denison), Anna Shumake (Texarkana) and nephew Alex Seames (Arlington); and many other family members and friends. He is predeceased by his father, Alfred Victor Dube.

Don had a strong work ethic from the time he started mowing lawns as a preteen to his early retirement due to ALS (Lou Gehrig's) disease. From an early age, Don enjoyed reading, music and scouting. He attained many scouting awards including the God and Country Award and achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He enjoyed reading especially history and historical novels. He loved to learn. As a child he would read encyclopedias for fun. A self taught guitar player, Don played throughout his life for his own pleasure and/or with friends.

A Celebration of Life service is being held today at Greenwood Funeral Home in Fort Worth. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the The ALS Association at ALSA.org in honor of Don Dube. Published in The Herald Democrat on June 13, 2019