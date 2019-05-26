Home

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
West Sherman Baptist Church
1830 West Washington St.
Sherman, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
West Sherman Baptist Church
1830 West Washington St.
Sherman, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Holloway Cemetery
Luella, TX
View Map
Resources
Don Wayne Peacock


1942 - 2019
HOWE - Don Wayne Peacock, age 76 of Howe, Texas, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Denison, Texas. Don was born in Lydia, Texas on December 24, 1942, the youngest of three children, to Orville and Dove Peacock. He moved to Sherman, Texas as a young man and attended school at Sherman High School. In 1959, Don began working at Burlington, where he met Annie "Midge" Hawthorne, who he described as the most beautiful woman he had ever seen. Don and Annie were married in Southmayd, Texas on March 24, 1961 and were blessed with two children, Doyle and Donna. While working at Burlington, he attended Grayson County Community College where he earned his Associates Degree. With a degree in hand, he was able to get a job with IBM in ­­­­­­­­1971. He retired from IBM in 1996 after 25 years of service. After retirement he worked as an adjunct professor of Drafting and Design at Grayson County Community College and then on his own in the same field. Don liked to tinker in his storage shed. He worked on his lawn mowers, weed eaters, and various other machines, but he really enjoyed finding old children's motorized carts and bicycles and fixing them up for his great grandchildren. His favorite vacation spot was Colorado where he and Annie would pack up the grandkids and spend several days hiking, horseback riding, and rafting.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Orville Lee and Joseph Dove Peacock, his sister Yvonne Smith and brother Doyle Wright Peacock. Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Annie Peacock of Howe, Texas; son, Doyle Peacock, wife Lory and grandson Lukas of Anna Texas; and daughter Donna Peacock and Sandra Secrest of Rexford, Montana; granddaughter Teresa Bowles and husband Daniel of Anna, Texas; granddaughter Shannon Bowles and husband Dennes of Sherman, Texas; grandson Adam Cicalese and wife Jossie of Hershey, Pennsylvania. Don also leaves behind ten great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
The family will greet visitors from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday May 29, 2019, at West Sherman Baptist Church. The funeral service with be held directly after, with the Reverend Danny Wood officiating. Everyone is invited to attend the graveside service which will immediately follow at Holloway Cemetery in Luella, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to West Sherman Baptist Church. Condolences for family may be made online at www.waldofuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 26, 2019
