Services for Donald Bryant Blakey, 77, of Sherman, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. Rev. Allen Snider of Sivells Bend Methodist Church will officiate. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at West Hill Cemetery and Masonic Rites will be accorded by the Travis Lodge 117 AF&AM.

Don was born on August 22, 1941 in Sherman, Texas to George and Lois Blakey. He was the youngest of three siblings and attended Sherman Schools. He graduated from Sherman High School in 1959 and then from the college of 'Hard Knocks', eventually delving into the insurance business, working for American National Insurance Com pany, National Life / AIG, and then finally fulfilling his dream of being an independent agent. He spent a total of 58 years in the insurance business providing security and peace of mind to countless families. Don had the good fortune to be able to fulfill his life-long goal of loving and taking care of his family, which was his main priority and focus in life.

In 1962 Don married Carolyn Kay Barker and they had a child together, Greg, and 49 wonderful years together before her passing in 2009. They enjoyed travelling on vacations all over the world, including Jamaica, Grand Cayman Islands, and Bahamas and especially Hawaii. Don loved coaching his son in soccer and playing baseball in the backyard. He loved sports, including the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. He was a 50 Year member of Travis Lodge 117 AF&AM.

Don had the privilege of falling in love twice in his life, marrying Vickie Blakey on May 21, 2011, honeymooning in Hawaii and travelling to such places as Mt. Rushmore and Branson, Missouri where he took his grandkids on a trip they will never forget. He loved spending time with his grandkids and going to Jumping Land, Cosmic Jump, and any water park his grandkids could talk him into. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and wife Kay. He is survived by his wife, Vickie and her daughter Tiffany and her husband Todd of Sherman; son Greg Blakey and wife Kelly of Murphy; brother, James Blakey and wife Paula of Lakewood, Colorado; sister Joan Perry of Austin; grandchildren: Brooke and Brett Blakey of Murphy, and Troy Eades of Sherman; numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please consider a tax deductible donation to the Youth Group at FUMC Plano or First United Methodist Church Howe and designate as a Don Blakey Memorial via check or online.

FUMC Plano Youth Group, 3160 E. Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, Tx. 75074 or online www.fumcplano.org

FUMC Howe Youth Group, 810 N. Denny St. Howe, Tx. 75459 or online www.fumchowe.org

