Services for Donald Cates Barker of Mesquite, Texas will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home with Leland Samuelson officiating. A visitation for Don will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020 at the funeral home starting at 1:00 p.m.

Don was born in Paris, Texas on January 1, 1941 and he died in Mesquite, Texas on November 5, 2020.

Don is survived by his wife Jan Barker, daughter Lauri Hodges, son Jeffrey Barker, sister Vicki Owens and husband Rick, brother-in-law Danny Burleson and wife Stephanie, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 13, 2020.