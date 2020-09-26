Donald Charles May passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 at the age of 79 in Coppell, TX.

Don is survived by his daughters Denise May, Christina Malone; son-in-law Tim Malone; six grandchildren, Joey and John David Kaufman, Caitlin Bond and her husband Bill Bond, Daniel Malone, Shaffer Malone, Timothy Malone; and three great-grandchildren, Liam, Conor and Julian Bond.

Don May, also known as Fishy101, was born an only child on February 11,1941 in Thief River Falls, MN to Louie and Evelyn May. His family moved to Brainerd, MN when Don was a toddler where Don spent his childhood playing basketball. This is also where Don became an avid fisherman and hunter. As a teenager he was the voice of Paul Bunyan at the amusement park called Paul Bunyan Land in Crow Wing County, MN.

From 1962- 1965, Don served as a cook in the Army Reserves. Don moved to Dallas, TX to work in sales for Lend Lease where he worked until in retired in Pottsboro TX.

After many years in sales, Don enjoyed retirement as a fishing guided on Lake Texoma. His last five years of life were full of enjoyment living with his daughter Christina.

