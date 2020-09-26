1/1
DONALD CHARLES MAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Charles May passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 at the age of 79 in Coppell, TX.
Don is survived by his daughters Denise May, Christina Malone; son-in-law Tim Malone; six grandchildren, Joey and John David Kaufman, Caitlin Bond and her husband Bill Bond, Daniel Malone, Shaffer Malone, Timothy Malone; and three great-grandchildren, Liam, Conor and Julian Bond.
Don May, also known as Fishy101, was born an only child on February 11,1941 in Thief River Falls, MN to Louie and Evelyn May. His family moved to Brainerd, MN when Don was a toddler where Don spent his childhood playing basketball. This is also where Don became an avid fisherman and hunter. As a teenager he was the voice of Paul Bunyan at the amusement park called Paul Bunyan Land in Crow Wing County, MN.
From 1962- 1965, Don served as a cook in the Army Reserves. Don moved to Dallas, TX to work in sales for Lend Lease where he worked until in retired in Pottsboro TX.
After many years in sales, Don enjoyed retirement as a fishing guided on Lake Texoma. His last five years of life were full of enjoyment living with his daughter Christina.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved