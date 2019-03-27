|
Donald Dean Brown, 72, of Whitesboro, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his residence.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney.
He is survived by his wife Judy Brown of Whitesboro; sons Dewayne Brown of Kansas, Kenny (Shannon) Brown of Whitesboro; daughters, Chrissy (Rusty) Williams of Sadler, Crystal (Dennis) Howard of Sadler, Wanda (Justin) Jobe of Valley View, Heather (David) Howard of Sadler; thirteen grandchildren; brothers Paul (Cheryl) Brown of Gainesville, Jack (Cheryl) Brown of Sanger, Darrell (Dee) Brown of Valley View; sisters Deloris (Tommy) Roberts of Wilson, OK and Lida (Paul) Casey of Lake Dallas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019
