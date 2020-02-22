|
|
Donald E. Foley was a Veteran and Retired Electrical Engineer who passed away peacefully on the evening of February 19, 2020 at Community Hospice of Texas located in Fort Worth. He was 77 years old.
A memorial service will be held at 3 o'clock Monday, February 24, 2020 at Biggers Funeral Home, 6100 Azle Avenue, Fort Worth 76135.
Don was born May 1, 1942 in Dos Palos, California to Homer Arms and Elsie Bonds. His birth father passed when Don was a small child and Pete legally adopted him when he married Elsie and changed his surname to Foley. Pete was in active military service and so during Don's childhood they lived in many places including Japan. Don would often reminisce fondly of his years in Japan. Don enlisted in the Airforce in 1960 and served until 1966. In the Airforce, Don studied Radar Maintenance, Electronics and Computer Fundamentals. He met and married Linda in 1967, they had three children together. They were married for 53 years.
Don is survived by his wife, Linda Foley; his daughter, Rebecca Sullivan; his daughter Jennifer Devenney and husband, Mike; his daughter Kimberly Rosier and husband, Joe; his sister Carolyn Mauk; his half-brother Jeff Foley; his grandchildren Summer Dickinson, Shayna Kivlin, Hayden Devenney, Mattie Sullivan, Savanna Sullivan, Jack Sullivan, Hayden Rosier, Emma Rosier, and Rex Rosier. He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Raymond Arms; his adopted father, Morrison 'Pete' Foley; his mother Elsie Foley; his aunt Mildred Favrow, and his brother, Homer 'Sonny' Arms II.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 22, 2020