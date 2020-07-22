Donald Edwin Ashley SR, age 79, of Denison, TX, passed away at his residence on Thursday, July 16, 2020. His loving family was with him.

Left to cherish his memories are his children; David Ashley & Mildred of Dallas, TX, Donald Ashley Jr of Dallas, TX, Benjamin Bohanan & Tana of Lake Eufaula, OK, Andrew Bohanan of Lake Eufaula, OK, Shaila Neal & Paul of Bells, TX, Cody Chandler & Megan of Twin Falls, Idaho, Ashlee Rackham of Filer, Idaho, Tracy Scott & Sonny Stevens of Denison, TX, Olivia Carr of Hollis, OK, 22 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; other extended family & many friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX with family & friends visitation one hour prior to the service, 10 – 11 a.m. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Denison, TX.

