Services for Donald F. Mudgett, 87, of Denison, who passed away at Wilson N. Jones Medical Center on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Dannel Funeral Home at 11:00 AM. Chris Vickery will officiate. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Don was born on October 19, 1932 in Lynn, Massachusetts to Carl and Jennie Christine Mudgett. He grew up in Andover, Mass., and attended schools in Andover, graduating high school in the top percent of his class. Don was determined to enroll in Massachusetts Institute of Technology, so he joined ROTC with the Army, completed his service and began his higher education at MIT, graduating with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He had met the mother of his children, Sally Sherman, and they married and had 3 children, Steve, Roger, and Charles. The family moved and eventually settled in Northbrook, Illinois. Don remarried and had 2 children, Troy and Todd, and the family lived in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. Don's work had transferred his family to Denison, Texas where he would continue working in the insulation business. Don officially retired when he was 62, but he never stopped even in his later years. Don loved to use his mind and was involved in many of his friends and co-workers lives. Don was incredibly supportive of the people around him.
Don's passion was the lake and anything on the water. He loved to fish and read, and he loved to eat. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Don loved the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Cowboys. He was always able to separate his work life and home life. He could always relax and enjoy himself regardless of any situation. Don always had a solution to any opportunity. He will be greatly missed by his family, his friends, and all who knew him.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Louise, and mother of his children, Sally. He is survived by 5 children: Steve Mudgett of Dallas, Roger Mudgett of Sherman, Charles Mudgett and wife Shannon of Denison, Troy Mudgett and wife Tracy of Denver, Todd Mudgett and wife Lisa of Raleigh; 15 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
