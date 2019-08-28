|
Donald Gene Worsham, 79, of Tom Bean, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at his residence in Tom Bean. He was born on February 12, 1940 near Zaneis, Oklahoma to Kelley and Treva Worsham. He married Karen Sue Fry on May 27, 1961. Don was a member of First Baptist Church Tom Bean, Texas. He loved his church and church family. He spent time teaching Sunday school and sponsoring youth activities. He loved their 'Classic 55' nights playing games and fellowshipping with their many friends.
Don graduated from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and started his professional career as a basketball/football coach. He later worked for Texas Instruments, retiring from there after a long career. Don was an avid pool player, domino player, and hunter. He loved camping and boating and traveling with Karen and friends. Some of his most enjoyable times were spent at Fun N Sun RV Resort. His most favorite pastime was anything with his kids and grandkids and dedicated all of his energy and heart to loving his family.
Don is survived by his wife, Karen, of the home; his daughters, Kim Jones and husband Ben, Cindy Riffe and husband Mark; grandchildren, Holly and Cliff Eddings, Jenny Jones, Matt and Maghan Achimon, Josh Riffe, Lauren Achimon and Savannah Riffe. Great-grandchildren, Alaina, Landon and William Achimon; brothers, Tom (Jackie) Worsham, Jack (Pam) Worsham, and Ronnie (Tana) Worsham; sisters, Judy (Jim) Enis, Jane (Bill) Strickland, and Joy (Bob) Doyle; and many other sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother in-law, Shirl and Mae Fry, his brother Dean Worsham and infant daughter Teresa Renae Worsham.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 29, at First Baptist Church Tom Bean. Interment will follow at Vittitoe Cemetery, Kentucky Town, TX. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.
You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019