DONALD KUYKENDALL Obituary
Donald W. Kuykendall passed away February 04, 2020, in Durant, Oklahoma, at the age of 89.
Visitation for Mr. Kuykendall will be Friday, February 7, 2020, from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home, 121 North 5th, Durant, Oklahoma. Funeral services for Donald W. Kuykendall will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10:00 AM at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma with Wayne Sampson officiating. Interment will be following at Rosehill Cemetery in Calera, Oklahoma.
Donald W. Kuykendall was survived by his children: Don Kuykendall Jr. of Lake Tawakoni, Texas, Eric Kuykendall of Denison, Texas, James Kuykendall of Kingston, Oklahoma, Kara Kuykendall of Durant, Oklahoma. Sister Loetta Short of Pottsboro, Texas. Brothers: Travis Kuykendall of Shawnee, Oklahoma and Jerry Kuykendall of Edinburgh, Texas, seven grandchildren.
Brothers: William Glen Kuykendall, Clovis Alexander Kuykendall, Alvin Monroe Kuykendall. Sisters: Jane Farrell, and Faye Childers. Also mother of his children (Eric and Don Kuykendall) Shirley Kuykendall.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020
