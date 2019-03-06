Home

Donald Louis Connell

Donald Louis Connell, 79, of Dension, died Monday, March 4, 2019.
Local arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison. His funeral service will be under the direction of Davis Oswald Funeral Home,Tremont, Illinois.
He is survived by his wife Rosa Connell of Denison; children Patrice (David) Parsons of Denison, Shannon Connell of Madison, WI, Mary Jo McCarty of Tremont, Ill, Elizabeth (Jason)Wright of Germany, Sean (Crystal) Connell of Alabama; sister Sylvia Moody Connell of Bloomington, Ill,; brothers Neil (Marillyn) Connell of Nightstown, Ill, Mark (Neta) Connell of Illinois; and seventeen grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019
