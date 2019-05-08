Donald R. (Hoot) Arnold, 85, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

Don was born in Whitesboro, Texas on February 6, 1934 to Dock and Lucy (Williams) Arnold. After graduating from High School, he studied at Texas A and M. He married Mary Atnip on October 9, 1954 in Whitesboro. Don went to work for Chevron Oil and remained there until he retired in 1990. He is a member of the First Baptist Church of Whitesboro. He enjoyed playing golf, playing dominos, and woodworking, carefully constructing replicas of our area churches. He loved and adored his family and his grandkids very much. Don will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Arnold; sons Dwane Arnold and Larry Arnold and wife, Paula; three grandchildren, Jason, Andra, Shiloh and husband, Darrin; and niece Charolette Jackson.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Dock and Lucy Arnold; brother Robert Arnold; nephew, Sam Arnold and nephew Perry Arnold.

Graveside services for Don will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, officiated by his son, Larry Arnold. There will be a time of visitation for friends and family held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.

Published in The Herald Democrat on May 8, 2019