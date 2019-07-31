|
|
|
Donald R. Harrington, of Tom Bean, died Sunday, July 28, 2019.
A graveside service and burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Montague Cemetery in Montague, TX. A family visitation will be held Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his wife, Pat of Tom Bean; sons, Brian of Campbell, Cali., Benjamin (Rose) of Anna; brothers, David Harrington (Deb) of Western, NE, Larry Harrington (Karen) of Western, NE, and Roy Harrington (Joyce) of Crete, NE; sisters, Kay Kottas (Joe) of Lincoln, NE, and Sue Pray (Bruce) of York, NE; and two grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 31, 2019