Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Montague Cemetery
Montague, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Harrington

Send Flowers
Donald R. Harrington Obituary
Donald R. Harrington, of Tom Bean, died Sunday, July 28, 2019.
A graveside service and burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Montague Cemetery in Montague, TX. A family visitation will be held Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his wife, Pat of Tom Bean; sons, Brian of Campbell, Cali., Benjamin (Rose) of Anna; brothers, David Harrington (Deb) of Western, NE, Larry Harrington (Karen) of Western, NE, and Roy Harrington (Joyce) of Crete, NE; sisters, Kay Kottas (Joe) of Lincoln, NE, and Sue Pray (Bruce) of York, NE; and two grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.